/WWE COO Triple H joins Trump at White House for major announcement; wins internet with famous ‘water splash’ – WATCH

WWE Chief Operations Officer (COO) and a former in-ring performer, Paul Levesque, also and famously known as Triple H, won the internet with his trademark water splash on his latest visit to the White House on Thursday (Jul 31). Triple H joined American President Donald Trump for a major announcement - the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test; however, it was his iconic water splash just upon entering the president's residence that left social media talking.

The slow-motion video of the same went viral on the internet, with the White House also posting it on its social media handles, with the caption, “ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN,”

WATCH –

Meanwhile, in a ceremony held in the Roosevelt Room, Trump signed an executive order reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test, expanding its Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The move, however, was aimed at fighting the decline in youth fitness by reintroducing structural physical education back into American schools.

The US President also introduced Triple H by calling him “a man who you’re not going to mess around with,” adding, “it’s a great honour to have [him],” acknowledging Levesque’s influence both in and outside the ring.



Meanwhile, Triple H was not the only A-lister present at the White House for this event, with two-time major golf champion Bryson DeChambeau, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and golf icon Annika Sorenstam also attending.

HHH ready for ‘summer’s biggest party’

Triple H took time out from his crunch schedule, with him overseeing SummerSlam 2025 preparations, scheduled over the coming weekend at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



With the stacked match card for the summer’s grandest event, to be hosted across two nights (for the first time), Triple H must be keen on making this a massive success.

