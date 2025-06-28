/WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia at top after beating WI, check where Team India stands

The new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 has started with a bang, with three exciting Test series already shaping the standings. Australia and England have made strong starts by winning their first matches and now sit at the top of the table. Meanwhile, India and West Indies are off to a slow start and will need to catch up. Currently, Australia and England lead the table. Both have played one match each and have a perfect points percentage (PCT) of 100.

Sri Lanka is in third place after winning one game and drawing the other in their two-match series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh is fourth, with one draw and one loss.

Meanwhile, India (fifth) and West Indies are at the bottom among the teams that have played so far, as both lost their respective opening matches.

The WTC 2025-27 cycle began on June 17 with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series. It follows the 2023-25 cycle, which South Africa won by defeating Australia in the final at Lord’s earlier this month.

India will look to recover after losing the first of their five away Tests against England. Even though five Indian batters scored centuries and the match was close, England's batters managed to take the game away and win it by five wickets.

Chasing 371, England built a strong foundation - thanks to a big opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. While Duckett scored 149, his partner Crawley hit 65. England completed the run chase confidently, thanks to brilliant batting by Joe Root and debutant Jamie Smith, helping England take a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.