WTC Final: Should India play both Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja? Ex-Aussie captain shares his take

With each passing day, the excitement around the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia is rising. While fans, commentators, and everyone else have their predicted XIs ready for the one-off Test, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has also shared his take on an important selection call for India – whom should they go ahead with, Ravi Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja?

Given the match is taking place at the Oval in London, the venue that traditionally supports batters and assist spinners at some point later in the game, India might opt going ahead with both spin-bowling all-rounders. With two seamers, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, yet to attain full fitness, India might contemplate playing Shardul Thakur as the third seamer.

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Ponting said Jadeja - the batter, has improved a lot over the years and can take up the number six spot, while Ashwin, as labelled by him as the more skilled bowler, will start in the XI too.

"I think they will pick Jadeja and Ashwin because Jadeja can hold that No. 6 batting spot," Ponting said while picking whom the two shall be named in the XI.

"His batting has improved that much that they can pick him as a batter now that might just bowl a few overs if required. There is no doubt that Ashwin is a more skilled and better Test bowler than what Jadeja is, but if Jadeja can hold down that batting spot and then as the game goes on, getting into the fourth and fifth day, if it does start to turn, then you have got that really high-class second spin bowling option if required,” Punter added. Rahane much suited to Test format – Ponting Following a stellar start to IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings, Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane got recalled to the side for the WTC Final. Shedding some thoughts on his return after nearly two years, Ponting said this format suits Rahane's style more, and since he is coming with some confidence on his back, the right-hand batter will play a crucial role in helping India end the ICC trophy drought.

"Jinks (Rahane) has had an incredible IPL as well. It's funny, isn't it, how IPL runs can now get you picked back into a Test match squad. Jinks has been on the outer for the last couple of years in Test cricket, but everyone saw how confident he looked and how well he played in the IPL, and that was enough to get him back in,” Ponting further said.

Ricky added saying, "He has been there and done it before in Test cricket. It was probably a bigger hurdle for him to climb to get back into playing really good T20 cricket than it is for him to go back and play good Test cricket. His make-up is much more suited to the Test game than it is to T20 cricket. He has rediscovered some confidence, and if he does get picked, I won't be surprised to see him get runs in that Test match.

"He has always been a really high-quality player, and we saw him even with his leadership qualities here in Australia, in that last series to turn things around," former Aussie captain said.