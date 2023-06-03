WTC Final: 'Lot of people forgot...:' Aussie skipper Pat Cummins makes cheeky remark ahead of title clash

Australia have two major Test series/match awaiting them - the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India and the Ashes against England. The WTC Final is scheduled to be played in England from June 7 and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is fully focused on that.

“We’ve got India in the World Test Championship final first, which I think a lot of people forgot,” Cummins said to reporters before the WTC Final at the Oval in response to a question about Ashes.

Cummins also spoke about how the inaugural WTCH Final back in 2021 hit them when they actually saw New Zealand and India play the game and that every series now gave them something big to play for.

“It feels like second time around it’s got a little bit more on it. It felt like a big missed opportunity that first one. So it certainly gives a bit more context to every series now, something big to play for," Cummins said.

Further speaking on the marquee clash, Cummins opined that WTC cycle has made sure that the small series with two or three matches in them has a global context and something extra to play for.

“The big series, say Ashes or India series where you play four or five Test matches, are obviously big battles, whereas the more common series where you play two or three in a series, it [the World Test Championship] gives them a bit more global context and something a bit extra to play for,” added the Aussie skipper.