WTC Final: Karthik backs Rahane to turn heads against Australia, claims coming 8-9 months are crucial for him

Who knows about a comeback better than Dinesh Karthik? Having returned to the white-ball setup twice following a dismal run on the international stage, Karthik has vouched for Ajinkya Rahane – who, after getting dropped from the Test side in 2021, is picked up for the World Test Championship Final, starting June 7th at the Oval in London.

Following a path-breaking season with Chennai Super Kings, where Rahane – who was bought for just INR 50 lakhs, turned heads with his stellar performances earlier in the tournament. Be it for his fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede or his 28-ball 70 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away clash, Rahane proved he still has the Midas touch left in him.

Rahane's impressive run at the number three spot for CSK did wonders for him and the franchise - who, for the 10th time in IPL history, reached the finale where they will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Monday, May 29th – a reserve day in Ahmedabad, after the game washed out on Sunday.

It was after those match-winning performances only when Rahane got a surprised call-up to the Test side for the WTC Final against India. With regular middle-order players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer out injured, this chance came as a blessing in disguise for Rahane, who cannot wait to continue doing what he does best – which is batting with the flare in the UK. The world is ready for Rahane 2.0 Speaking with ICC, Karthik said Rahane has his mojo back and looks in good rhythm, and considering his history in SENA countries, he can deliver for the team.

"I think he has got his mojo back. He is in good rhythm, he is in good confidence, and he is always known to do well outside India. It is going to be a very important six to eight months for his career in Test cricket,” Dinesh Karthik told ICC.

"He has done so well for CSK when he came back. The way that he has batted, the intent that he has shown, he has shown that he is in a good mind space and that is something that is very important for the batter," the keeper-batter added.

While most of the Indian players have already reached the UK, the ones who are left behind, as they are the ones participating in the IPL 2023 final, will leave for London after the summit clash.

Here is India’s squad for the WTC Final 2023 –

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standbys: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav