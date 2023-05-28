WTC Final: Australia announce 15-man squad for India clash, Hazlewood picked, Marsh, Renshaw in reserves

After days of speculations, Australia has finally named the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship Final against India, starting June 7th at the Oval in London. Australia picked experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood after the latest reports stated he has no serious damage following leaving IPL 2023 early due to soreness. The Oz have kept all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and batter Matthew Renshaw as part of the reserves.

While uncapped keeper-batter Josh Inglis is also picked, Australia has moved the pace bowling duo of Michael Neser and Sean Abbott as net bowlers – with Neser tipped to replace Hazlewood in the team if required.

Todd Murphy, the off-spinner who made his Test debut against India earlier during the away Border-Gavaskar series, is also included in the 15-man squad alongside veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

Fast bowlers include captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and Scott Boland, while Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Harris are among the batters. Alex Carey will share wicketkeeping duties with Inglis. Travis Head is there as the lone all-rounder in the 15-man squad.

Meanwhile, on the India front, Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat – two players who left IPL with injuries are still registered as part of the 15-man squad.

Earlier, as reported, the first batch of seven Indian players alongside Rahul Dravid-led team management had already reached London, whereas, the second batch of players, which will also include captain Rohit Sharma, will reach the UK soon.

Other than them, the last batch to reach the UK will include players like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja – all of whom are currently involved in IPL 2023 final. Cheteshwar Pujara, who is already in England playing County Championship for Sussex, will join the squad there only.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad’s in the reserves for this particular clash. Here are 15-man squads of both teams – Australia -

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standbys: Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India –

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standbys: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav