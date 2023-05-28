WTC Final: RR sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal to take Ruturaj Gaikwad's place after impressive IPL 2023 season
Story highlights
Yashasvi Jaiswal will link up with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as he provides back up as a travel reserve. Earlier Ruturaj Gaikwad was named in the reserve squad but opted out as he will get married on June 3.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will link up with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as he provides back up as a travel reserve. Earlier Ruturaj Gaikwad was named in the reserve squad but opted out as he will get married on June 3.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved one step closer to his first international cap after he was named as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad as a reserve in the World Test Championship (WTC) squad on Sunday. Jaiswal was in great form in the IPL and scored the most runs by an uncapped Indian in the season while Gaikwad won’t be available until June 5 as he will be getting married. While a place in the Playing XI looks hard to come by, Jaiswal will be optimistic about his debut in the WTC final against Australia.
𝘑𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘭 ban gaya India! 🇮🇳💗 pic.twitter.com/HTyp2LId8B— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2023
More to Follow...