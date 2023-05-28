WTC Final: RR sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal to take Ruturaj Gaikwad's place after impressive IPL 2023 season

Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved one step closer to his first international cap after he was named as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad as a reserve in the World Test Championship (WTC) squad on Sunday. Jaiswal was in great form in the IPL and scored the most runs by an uncapped Indian in the season while Gaikwad won’t be available until June 5 as he will be getting married. While a place in the Playing XI looks hard to come by, Jaiswal will be optimistic about his debut in the WTC final against Australia.