WTC Final: India's batting coach discloses what will be a fitting total against New Zealand

India's batsmen figured out how to ward off a soggy pitch, cloudy conditions, and a deadly fast bowling unit on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted mindfully at the top to give India a strong beginning in Southampton, yet they lost three speedy wickets after the initial stand.

Nonetheless, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane struck an unbeaten 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket to explore the group to 146/3 toward the day's end play on Saturday. Virat Kohli is batting on 44 while Ajinkya Rahane stays unbeaten on 29 as India will hope to keep on expanding on the strong establishment laid on Day 2.

Vikram Rathour, Team India's batting coach on Saturday picked a total that he feels will place India in a battling position against New Zealand in the WTC final, saying that a first innings score of 250 or more will be a decent all out remembering the predominant conditions. Addressing a post-match media press conference, he said: "We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250 plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions"

The batting mentor commended openers Gill and Rohit for seeing off the new ball in a splendid way as they played emphatically to add 62 runs. Inquired as to whether taking a position outside the wrinkle was to counter swing or play additional attacking shots, Vikram Rathour said: "Batting is about scoring runs. Rohit and Gill showed a lot of intent and looked to score wherever they can. Hats off to Virat and Rahane for the manner in which they batted but a lot of credit should also get to the openers."

He feels that once the Dukes' ball got a smidgen more established, it began swinging more, and henceforth scoring runs turned into somewhat troublesome than what it was the point at which the openers were batting.

"I think when the ball got a bit older, it started swinging more. Also, the New Zealand pacers hit good areas during the second session" - he said.

Vikram Rathour additionally disregarded statements that Cheteshwar Pujara is dealing with certain specialized issues as he has now been hit at any rate multiple times on the helmet in ongoing Test matches. He isn't too stressed over Cheteshwar Pujara's common issues with the bouncer. He said that the No.3 player hasn't had specific issues with pace and simply needs to convert over his starts.

"We are not really concerned and he is a good player. I don't think the pace is an issue with him. Till he batted, he looked solid and he has a role to play in the team. Today also, he played 50 oddballs. He just needs to convert those starts. It's going to happen very soon" - he added.