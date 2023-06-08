WTC Final, Day 2 - Preview: Following troubled start, clueless Indian team to aim for comeback

India missed the trick after electing to bowl first against Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Although looking at the overhead conditions and a green, bouncy turf on offer, the call looked bang-on in the first hour, not realising the threat of chasing in the fourth innings after what transpired after the end of day one must have made them question their decision.

Plus, bearing the brunt of benching the ranked number one Test bowler and third-best all-rounder in the world, Ravi Ashwin, also added salt to the injury. This call, questioned by many, was backed by the captain Rohit Sharma at the toss, who admitted it wasn't easy to drop Ashwin.

The team named an extra seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the XI instead. Though he picked David Warner's prize wicket, the right-hand bowler went for runs, conceding 75 from 18 overs. Umesh Yadav, the third seamer for this one-off Test, looked out of rhythm, remaining wicketless after the day's play.

Travis Head and Steve Smith made light work of Indian bowlers, who looked clueless about their plans after the sun decided to keep the usual clouds away. With the pair closing in on completing a 300-run stand, things look gloomy for Team India heading into day two. What can India do to get back into the game? India still has a lot to play for, with four days remaining in the game. The way Mohammed Shami opened proceedings after lunch on day one by dismissing well-settled Marnus Labuschagne clean bowled off a peach, India require such a start to put brakes on the Aussies' innings.

Getting rid of this pair must be India's priority, as wrapping Australia's first innings with anything under 400 or 420 would be a bonus. Then in their first innings, with the wicket playing in the batter's favour, India must make the most of this chance and try and build a few partnerships. Not to forget, they need to give respect to the new ball to avoid facing the old fates of getting out early in a crunch situation.

India's top four need to weather the storm with two of them, Shubman Gill and Chesteshwar Pujara, in stellar form. Besides, the onus will again fall on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who need to put on runs to keep India stay alive in the match.

With India batting deep this time in the presence of Thakur at number eight, taking some risks after settling down will not be a bad idea either.

As things stand, Australia is 327 for three after stumps on day one.