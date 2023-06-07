WTC Final: Head, Smith dominate with bat as Aussies take control at Oval on Day 1

Australia have started on the front foot on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as they ended at 327/3. Top knocks from Travis Head (unbeaten 146) and Steve Smith (unbeaten 95) have stitched a partnership of 251 runs for the fourth wicket as the Aussies took control at the Oval. The ton from Head was the first in the history of the WTC final while Smith is also closing in on his 43rd international hundred.

Aussies suffer early setback

Asked to bat first on the challenging conditions of Ova, Australia started on the back foot as they lost star batter Usman Khawaja for a duck in the fourth over. David Warner (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) then took control of the innings as they put together a 69-run stand for the second wicket. However, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj then struck in quick succession to put the Aussies back on the back foot.