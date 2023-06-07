WTC Final: Head, Smith dominate with bat as Aussies take control at Oval on Day 1
Australia have started on the front foot on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as they ended at 327/3. Top knocks from Travis Head (unbeaten 146) and Steve Smith (unbeaten 95) have stitched a partnership of 251 runs for the fourth wicket as the Aussies took control at the Oval. The ton from Head was the first in the history of the WTC final while Smith is also closing in on his 43rd international hundred.
Aussies suffer early setback
Asked to bat first on the challenging conditions of Ova, Australia started on the back foot as they lost star batter Usman Khawaja for a duck in the fourth over. David Warner (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) then took control of the innings as they put together a 69-run stand for the second wicket. However, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj then struck in quick succession to put the Aussies back on the back foot.
Head and Smith mastermind Aussie innings
At 76/3 in the first session, the Indians were at the top of their game as the decision to bowl looked wise. However, it was the Steve Smith and Travis Head show that would frustrate the Indian bowlers. On a challenging wicket that had bounce, both Smith and Head held their nerves until it became old. They took the attack against Indian pacers while giving no chance to Ravindra Jadeja to settle in the conditions.
On the fourth ball of the 65th over, Head bought his sixth Test hundred and looked in good touch, and need just 106 deliveries. In the meantime, Smith also continued his exploits but was scoring at slower rate than Head. He brought his 38th Test fifty in the 62nd over.
In the same over, Head was also checked for concussion as a Mohammed Siraj delivery hit Travis on the head.
