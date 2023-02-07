WTC final date out: 4 scenarios under which team India can qualify for World Test Championship final

WTC final date out: The ICC World Test Championship final date have been announced, which will take place at The Oval later this year. There will be a reserve day for the ICC World Test Championship final (12 June), which will take place at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. At the WTC final match last year in Southampton, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural competition.

As team India hosts visiting Australia for the 4-match test series and 3-match ODI series in February and March, it is imperative to look at how the series will impact India’s standing in the ICC World Test Championship. Currently, Australia is sitting at the top of the points table with a winning percentage of 75.56. The Aussies played the last test series against South Africa and thrashed them 2-0 at home in January. On the other hand, team India is currently sitting at the second spot with a 58.93 winning percentage. Sri Lanka and South Africa are placed at the third and fourth spots respectively.

World Test Championship points table As of now, three more test series are yet to be played to decide the two finalists of the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The first one is between India and Australia slated to begin on February 9. The second test series will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while the third and last test series will be played between South Africa and West Indies.

How can India qualify for the WTC Final?

India is all set to play four test matches against Australia starting on February 9. Team India has to win at least 3 matches out of 4 to meet Australia in the WTC final match. However, if team India manages to win less than 3 matches in the IND vs AUS series, then India’s qualification will depend on the performance of Sri Lanka and South Africa in the last remaining two test series.

How can team India grab the number 1 spot in test rankings?

Under the following scenarios, team India will be able to overtake Australia to become the number 1 team in the world test rankings.