/WTC 2025-27 updated standings: New Zealand slip to fourth after defeat to England, India sixth

New Zealand slipped two places to fourth in the updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings following a 115-run defeat against England in the opening Test at Lord’s on Sunday. The result dented the Black Caps’ hopes of maintaining a strong position in the race for a place in the WTC final, scheduled for Jun 2027.

The match was heavily affected by rain interruptions and a challenging Lord’s surface that produced inconsistent bounce throughout the match. England struggled in their first innings and were dismissed for 140, but their bowlers responded brilliantly by restricting New Zealand to 113, securing a narrow first-innings advantage.

England then recovered in the second innings, thanks to a valuable 57 from Emilio Gay, helping the hosts reach 226 and set New Zealand a difficult target to chase.

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The visitors found batting difficult for most of the match and despite weather disruptions reducing play on day three, New Zealand batters failed to capitalise when action resumed.

Starting the fourth day at 55/5, they eventually folded for 138, with Glenn Phillips providing the lone resistance through an unbeaten 44.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson played an important role in England’s victory. After claiming a five-wicket haul in New Zealand’s first innings, he also contributed 29 useful runs and followed up with two wickets in the second innings to complete an impressive all-round performance.

The victory offered England a much-needed lift after their recent Ashes disappointment against Australia, however, despite securing the win, England remain seventh in the WTC table, having registered four victories from 11 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Australia continue to lead the standings with 84 points and an impressive points percentage of 87.50, winning seven of their first eight matches. South Africa occupy second place, while Sri Lanka sit third.

New Zealand’s defeat leaves them fourth with a points percentage of 58.33, level with Bangladesh. India remain sixth with 52 points and a points percentage of 48.15, while England stay seventh.

At the bottom end of the table, Pakistan are placed ninth with just one win from four Tests, ahead of only the West Indies.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table