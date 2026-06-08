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IND vs AFG, 1st Test: Manav Suthar takes over Ashwin to become India's best Test debutant since 1988

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 11:52 IST
IND vs AFG, 1st Test: Manav Suthar takes over Ashwin to become India's best Test debutant since 1988

Suthar passes Ashwin to become India's best Test debutant since 1988 Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Suthar finsihed with 6/33 in his debut Test innings for India - the second best figures for an Indian bowler since Narendra Hiwarni's 8/61 against West Indies in 1988 at New Delhi. Ashwin was next best with 6/47 in 2011.

Manav Suthar, India's latest Test debutant, had a dream outing with the ball in the first innings of ongoing India vs Afghanistan Test. Suthar finished with 6/33 - the best figures in an innings for an Indian bowler on Test debut since Narendra Hirwani's 8/61 in 1988. Suthar also went past Ravichandran Ashwin for the best bowling figures in an innings on Test debut for India in last quarter of a century. Ashwin had taken 6/47 on his debut in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi. Thanks to Suthar's performance, Afghanistan were bundled out for a paltry 152 in the first innings in reply to India's 564/8-dec.

Suthar become India's best Test debutant bowler since 1988

The spinner, who had finished on 3/21 on Day 2 (Jun 7) of the Test, picked up three more wickets on day 3 (Jun 8) to enter the record books. Suthar is now part of 10 elite Indian bowlers who took five or more wickets in their debut innigs. He's also only the third left-arm orthodox spinner after Dilip Doshi and Axar Patel to take a five-for in debut Test for India. Here's the list of players with five or more wickets in an innings in debut Test for India:

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  • Narendra Hirwani - 8/61 in 1988
  • Manav Suthar - 6/33 in 2026
  • Ravi Ashwin - 6/47 in 2011
  • S Abid Ali - 6/55 in 1967
  • Dilip Doshi - 6/103 in 1979
  • Mohammed Shami - 5/47 in 2013
  • Axar Patel - 5/60 in 2021
  • Vaman Kumar - 5/64 in 1961
  • Amit Mishra - 5/71 in 2008
  • Mohammad Nissar - 5/93 in 1932

Suthar speaks about success on debut

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After the play on Day 2, Suthar was asked about his impressive performance and the spinner credited the pitch as well as backing his own strengths for the impact he made.

"My focus was to bowl in the right areas and back my strengths," said the spinner. He added: "There was help from the surface, so my idea was to get the landing right. My strength is to turn the ball. So that is what I tried to do. I wanted to land in consistent areas, that was my focus."

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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