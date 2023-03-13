WTC 2023: Twitterati go GAGA as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on last ball by 2 wickets, taking India into final

India entered the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Monday, March 13 after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets on the last ball of the Christchurch Test match. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dived to secure the winning run and Twitter erupted in joy as soon as the third umpire signaled he was in. Indian fans' happiness knew no limits after the thrilling Test and the tweets by them in appreciation of New Zealand and Kane Williamson showed it. Here are some of them:

Test Cricket is Alive,Z needed 1 off last they made it,Nz won and took India to WTC final.What a game

Kane Williamson, jisne hume last WTC final haraya tha... This time helped us to reach WTC Final.



So india will play against Australia in June only play won't win🤣

Streets won't forget Kane Williamson and co. helped us to qualify for WTC final.

New Zealand started Day 5 of the Test at 28/1, needing 257 runs to win. Sri Lanka although, struck early as Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls were sent back quickly and New Zealand were three down for 90. Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then joined forces at the crease and added 142 runs for the fourth wicket before Mitchell was bowled for 81.

Tom Blundell was next to go cheaply as Sri Lanka threatened to take hold of the match. It was Michael Bracewell who then stood with Kane Williamson as the duo brought target down to 19 runs. Kane Williamson, who scored a brilliant century, kept the Kiwis going as they achieved the target on the last ball of the match.

India and Australia, on the other hand, decided to shake hands to draw the fourth Test in Ahmedabad after Tea on Day 5 with Australia leading by 84 runs and eight wickets intact. India, however, took the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 and booked a place in the WTC final, thanks to New Zealand.