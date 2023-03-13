India vs Australia, 4th Test: Sunil Gavaskar DANCES on Oscar winning 'Naatu Naatu' song - WATCH

India made history on March 13 as the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR won an Oscar award for the Best Original Song. The news brought much jubilation for the people across India and former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar too shook a leg on the popular song during Day 5 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, which ended in a draw.

Star Sports Telugu language channel tweeted a video where Gavaskar, before the start of the play on Day 5, congratulated the entire RRR team for their historic achievement at the 95th Academy Awards.

"I'm so so happy that this happened. Congratulations to the entire RRR team. Those who composed the song, the actors they were so lively. I saw the movie. It was a spectacular film and I'm so so happy that they won. This is just the first of many many many more awards," Gavaskar can be seen saying in the video before trying the iconic step from the song. Have a look here:

"I'm sure the Indian team would have heard the news in their changing room. I'm sure the song would have been played. That is going to be a real pep up for India as they aim to get some Australian wickets before lunch," Gavaskar further added.

Talking about the match, it ended in a draw shortly after Tea with Australia scoring 175/2 in their second innings and India took the four-match series 2-1. For Australia, Travis Head scored 90 runs before being bowled by Axar Patel and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 63 when the teams decided to call it a day.

India and Australia, who both now have secured a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, will face each other next in Tests in England in June.

