/WPL 2026: World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues appointed Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues as their new captain for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Rodrigues replaces former Australian captain Meg Lanning, who led DC to three straight WPL finals but could not win the title. Jemimah was already retained by the franchise before the auction and has been an important player for the team since the first season. In her WPL career, she has played 27 matches and scored 507 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140.

Reacting to the announcement, Rodrigues said that this year has been very special for her, with a World Cup win and now the chance to lead a team that means a lot to her.

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL,” Rodrigues said in a media release from Delhi Capitals.

“I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,” she added.

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, said, “Jemimah has been with us since day one, and there was never any doubt that she would one day captain the team. Beyond her on-field heroics, her infectious smile and boundless energy have made her a much-loved presence in the dressing room, and I am confident she will lead the squad exceptionally well. Her magical innings against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final was truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud to have her represent Delhi Capitals and now lead the team. ”