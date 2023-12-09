WPL 2024 Auctions: Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh emerges as surprise big pick, SA legend Shabnim picked by MI

Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh was a surprise big pick in the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two auction as she was picked up by UP Warriorz on Saturday for Rs 1.3 crore, while South African legend Shabnim Ismail was picked by defending champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.2 crore.

The auction for the WPL season 2024 is being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This time an additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore is being made available to all the five teams besides the balance they are all left with from the last auction as well as after the recent player releases.

Thirty slots, including nine overseas, will be filled at the auction. Teams released their retention lists and overall 60 players were retained. Out of these 60 players, 21 were overseas stars. 29 players were released from their squads. "SOLD for INR 1.3 Cr! Vrinda Dinesh will now feature for the @UPWarriorz #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

Vrinda has been a prolific scorer for Karnataka over the last two domestic seasons, earning praise for her ability to balance consistency with her powerful power-hitting up front. She was instrumental in Karnataka's run to the final of the Senior Women's one-day competition earlier this year. With 477 runs in 11 innings at 47.70, she finished third in the league behind Jasia Akter and Priya Punia. This includes 81 versus Rajasthan in the semifinals, as per ESPNCricinfo. On the other hand, Shabnim also had a great day at the auction as she caused a bidding war between MI and Gujarat Giants. She was finally picked by MI.