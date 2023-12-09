WPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming: How to watch Women's Premier League 2024 mini-auction in India

WPL Auction Live Streaming: The Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction will feature 165 players. On Saturday (Dec 9), 104 Indian, 61 overseas, and 15 associate nations players will 'go under the hammer' at the WPL 2024 mini-auction in Mumbai. The five teams, Mumbai Indians, Gujrat Giants, Royal challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capital, will seek to fill 30 spots, including nine reserved for overseas players. Furthermore, 56 players in the mini-auction are capped players, while 109 are uncapped.

All eyes will be on Gujarat Giants, who came last in the previous edition of WPL, as they have the bulkiest purse of ₹5.95 crores in the WPL auction. They also have a task to pick ten players after letting go of several overseas players, including Sutherland, Wareham, Garth, and Sophia Dunkley.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the second-busiest site at the WPL 2024 mini-auction as they have seven slots to fill, including three overseas players. UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have five places to fill in their squad. Last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, have a maximum limit of adding three players, including one overseas.

The second edition of the Women's Premier League might happen before the Indian Premier League 2024 starts. The rumoured venues for WPL 2024 are Mumbai and Bangalore.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the WPL 2024 Auction.

WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Details

When is the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction is on Saturday (Dec 9).

When will the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction start?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction will commence at 03:00 pm IST on Saturday (Dec 9).

Where will the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction take place?

Mumbai will host the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction.

How can I watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction live on TV?

Sports 18 Network has the rights to televise the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction live in India.

Where can I watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction LIVE in India?

JioCinema will broadcast the WPL 2024 mini-auction live in India.