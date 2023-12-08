IND vs SA: Ankle strain rules out Lungi Ngidi from T20I series against India; Beuran Hendricks roped in
Story highlights
Lungi Ngidi has reportedly suffered an ankle strain which will see him miss all three matches in the T20I series which starts on Sunday at Kingsmead in Durban. As a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has roped in Beuran Hendricks to replace Ngidi at the heart of the pace attack.
Lungi Ngidi has reportedly suffered an ankle strain which will see him miss all three matches in the T20I series which starts on Sunday at Kingsmead in Durban. As a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has roped in Beuran Hendricks to replace Ngidi at the heart of the pace attack.
Host South Africa have been handed a major blow ahead of the start of the T20I series against India after veteran speedster Lungi Ngidi was ruled out on Friday (Dec 8). Ngidi has reportedly suffered an ankle strain which will see him miss all three matches in the T20I series which starts on Sunday at Kingsmead in Durban. As a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has roped in Beuran Hendricks to replace Ngidi at the heart of the pace attack.
Ngidi to miss T20I series
Ngidi will now carry out his rehabilitation at the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. However, fans will be worried for the side as they are already without Kagiso Rabada who has been rested for the series to compensate for workload management. In his absence, Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams will be the lead men in the bowling department.
trending now
Hendricks’ arrival will also make matters interesting as the Western Province speedster will look to make a mark at 33. Although with plenty of competition already on offer, it will be interesting whether or not he makes the cut for the final Playing XI.
ALSO READ | SA v IND: World Cup-bound star players yet to join team in South Africa; Deepak Chahar doubtful
Schedule for South Africa vs India Series
1st T20I – Dec 10, Kingsmead, Durban
2nd T20I – Dec 12, St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd T20I – Dec 14, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
1st ODI – Dec 17, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd ODI – Dec 19, St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd ODI – Dec 21, Boland Park, Paarl
1st Test – Dec 26 to Dec 30, SuperSport Park, Centurion
2nd Test – Jan 3 to Jan 7, Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa T20 squad for India series:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams