IND vs SA: Ankle strain rules out Lungi Ngidi from T20I series against India; Beuran Hendricks roped in

Host South Africa have been handed a major blow ahead of the start of the T20I series against India after veteran speedster Lungi Ngidi was ruled out on Friday (Dec 8). Ngidi has reportedly suffered an ankle strain which will see him miss all three matches in the T20I series which starts on Sunday at Kingsmead in Durban. As a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has roped in Beuran Hendricks to replace Ngidi at the heart of the pace attack.

Ngidi to miss T20I series

Ngidi will now carry out his rehabilitation at the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. However, fans will be worried for the side as they are already without Kagiso Rabada who has been rested for the series to compensate for workload management. In his absence, Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams will be the lead men in the bowling department.

Hendricks’ arrival will also make matters interesting as the Western Province speedster will look to make a mark at 33. Although with plenty of competition already on offer, it will be interesting whether or not he makes the cut for the final Playing XI.

Schedule for South Africa vs India Series

1st T20I – Dec 10, Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – Dec 12, St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – Dec 14, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

1st ODI – Dec 17, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – Dec 19, St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – Dec 21, Boland Park, Paarl

1st Test – Dec 26 to Dec 30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test – Jan 3 to Jan 7, Newlands, Cape Town

South Africa T20 squad for India series: