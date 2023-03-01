WPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE: When & where to watch AP Dhillon performing live- Check how to buy tickets

WPL 2023 opening ceremony: The first edition of the historic Women’s Premier League is all set to start on March 4. The first match of the maiden tournament will be held between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Before the debut match of the tournament, a grand opening ceremony will take place to mark the one-of-its-kind women's cricket league in India. As per reports, BCCI preparations are in full swing for the big day ahead.

On March 4, the opening ceremony will see legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan unveil the WPL anthem he has himself composed.

The ceremony will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and will see a couple of star performers like Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon at the event. The new-age sensation and Punjabi pop singer, AP Dhillon will also grace the evening with some of his top hits.

The official page of the Women’s Premier League confirms a star-studded performance via Twitter.

A star studded line-up



D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour



Do Not Miss the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL



The official page of the Women's Premier League confirms a star-studded performance via Twitter.

The first edition of the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches between 5 franchises. A total of two play-off matches will also take place and will be played over a duration of 23 days. The final match of the league will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The five teams competing in the WPL are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Titans. All the teams have started announcing the names of their team captains ahead of the tournament.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming WPL 2023 opening ceremony:

When the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place? - Date

The WPL opening ceremony will take place on March 4.

Where the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place? – Venue

The WPL opening ceremony will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place?

The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will start in the evening at 5:30 pm. For those who are attending the ceremony in-person, the gates of the venue will open at 4 pm ahead of the event.

Where to watch the WPL 2023 opening ceremony live on TV?

The WPL opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network.

How to watch the WPL 2023 opening ceremony live on mobile?

The WPL opening ceremony will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Where to buy the tickets for the WPL 2023 opening ceremony?

The tickets for the opening ceremony of the WPL 2023 can be bought on BookMyShow.