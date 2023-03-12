WPL 2023: Harmanpreet slams another 50 as Mumbai beat UP women by eight wickets for fourth win on the trot

Mumbai Indians women continued their winning run as they beat UP Warriorz women by eight wickets to notch up their fourth win in as many matches in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as she scored yet another half-century for her team, scoring 55 runs off 33 balls including nine fours and one six.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, MI got off to a perfect start as they notched up 51 runs for no loss in powerplay itself. Yastika Bhatia, who played a blasting innings of 42 off 27 balls, however, got out soon after the after powerplay. Her opening partner Hayley Matthews (12 off 17) too departed three balls later with any change in the scoreboard.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge as the duo added 106 runs for third wicket, closing all door on UP Warriorz, as they chased the target down in 17.3 overs. Sciver-Brunt scored unbeaten 45 off 31 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

Earlier, Warriroz women won the toss and elected to bat first. MI, however, struck early as they took Shafali Vaidya out on the last ball of the second over. Kiran Navgire then joined UP skipper Alyssa Healy and the duo added 50 runs for the third wicket before Navgire got out.

Tahlia McGrath and Healy then took charge of the innings and added 82 runs for the third wicket before Healy was trapped LBW by Saika Ishaque, who sent back McGrath back two balls later in the same seventeenth over after she completed her 50. A couple more wickets fell for UP as they managed 159/6 runs in their 20 overs.

For Mumbai, Ishaque took three wickets for 33 runs in her four overs while Amelia Kerr took 2/33 and Hayley Matthews chipped in with 1/27 in her four overs.

Mumbai currently sit atop the points table with eight points in four matches while UP Warriorz are placed third with two wins and two losses in four matches.

