/World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Simran Sharma’s guide, Umar Saifi, fails dope Test; sprinter might lose her medals

India’s para athletics star Simran Sharma may be stripped of her gold and silver medals from the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships 2025 after her guide, Umar Saifi, failed a doping test and was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Saifi tested positive for Drostanolone, an anabolic steroid banned under the World Anti-Doping Code. His name appeared on NADA’s list of provisionally suspended athletes earlier this week. The test was reportedly conducted around the time of the Championships, which were held in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5.

Simran Sharma won gold and silver medals

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Simran, competing in the T12 (visually impaired) category, made headlines by winning gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m, becoming one of India’s standout performers. However, under International Paralympic Committee (IPC) rules, a doping violation by a guide runner can lead to disqualification of the athlete’s results, as guides are considered “athlete support personnel.”

If Saifi’s suspension is upheld, Sharma’s medals could be revoked, dealing a major blow to both the athlete and India’s overall medal tally. Saifi had been guiding Simran for about seven months leading up to the championships. Her husband and coach, Gajendra Sharma, expressed shock at the development, saying the family had no prior knowledge of any doping issues.