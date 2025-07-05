World no. 1 Jannik Sinner crushes Pedro Martinez to reach Wimbledon last-16

Imperious Wimbledon top seed Jannik Sinner made short work of Spain's Pedro Martinez on Saturday to reach the last 16 without dropping a set. The Italian three-time Grand Slam champion eased past his 52nd-ranked opponent, who was struggling with a shoulder problem, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in less than two hours.

"Obviously very happy but I think we all saw that he was struggling with his shoulder," said Sinner. "He couldn't serve very well. Especially on this surface when you don't serve well, then it's not easy to play."

The Italian said his first week at Wimbledon "couldn't have gone better".

"Every time when you reach the second week of a Grand Slam it's a very special occasion," he said. "Even more special here in Wimbledon, so I'm very happy to be in the second week."

Sinner, a Formula One fan, said he would organise his practice schedule around the British Grand Prix, which takes place at Silverstone on Sunday.

He will face either 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round at the All England Club.The 23-year-old took a vice-like grip on the Centre Court match from the start, racing into a 5-0 lead.

Martinez was given a time-out at that point and received treatment on his right shoulder before winning the next game to love on his own serve but Sinner wrapped up the set in the following game.

The second set was tighter until Sinner broke in the fifth game, repeating the feat to take the set.

Martinez required further treatment before the third set but it had little impact as Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead.

The Spaniard, 28, held up a finger to the crowd after clawing a game back but that only delayed the inevitable.

Sinner has lost just 17 games in total across his three matches in the first week of Wimbledon, in contrast to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has shown patchy form.

The Italian returned from a doping ban in May, losing the Italian Open final to Alcaraz and squandering three championship points against the same opponent in the French Open final.His best performance at Wimbledon was a run to the semi-finals in 2023 and he reached the quarters last year.