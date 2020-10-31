World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and Olympic Gold medallist Sue Bird get engaged

Star footballer Megan Rapinoe and women’s basketball star Sue Bird, who met at the Rio Olympics 2016, have announced their engagement. Taking to social media platform Instagram, the duo announced that they are getting hitched.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner, and Sue Bird, 11-time WNBA All-Star, have been dating since 2017 and have now gotten engaged.

One of the most powerful couples in the world of sports, the pair announced their engagement with a photograph on Bird’s Instagram account on October 30. As per Reuters, Rapinoe’s agent confirmed the news as social media showered their blessings and good wishes on the couple.

ALSO READ: Ait-Nouri scores on debut as Wolves go third

In 2018, Rapinoe and Bird became the first openly gay to appear on the ESPN magazine. The couple has been pretty vocal about political and social causes and have never feared to speak on public platforms on issues which isn’t spoken about much by athletes. From supporting Black-owned businesses to encouraging equal pay, the duo has raised voice on various issues.

Sue Bird is a four-time Olympic gold medallist and 11-time WNBA All-Star. Whereas Megan Rapinoe is the captain of the United States national team and lifted the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Sue, who had suffered a horrific knee injury in 2019, made a sensational comeback to win her fourth WNBA title with the Seattle Storm earlier in October. Whereas, Rapinoe bagged the Ballon d’Or in 2019 while winning her second World Cup in the same year. She also won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball for her breathtaking performances.

“Love will always win. Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!,” former U.S. Vice President and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wrote on his Twitter, congratulating the power couple.