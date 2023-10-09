World Cup: The way the surface is, outfield is, that’s not ideal: Jos Buttler on Dharamsala ground situation

Following hosting the second match of the World Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala has come under severe scrutiny over patchy and sandy outfield, deemed ‘average’ by ICC on Sunday. On Monday, on the eve of the second match at this venue, England captain Jos Buttler voiced his concerns over an injury scare for anyone, let alone his side’s players, playing on this outfield.

Afghanistan’s head coach, Jonathan Trott, also sounded worried for Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, who, during the game against Bangladesh, escaped suffering a knee injury after visuals showed how his knee got jammed into the patchy outfield while fielding near the boundary.

However, upon inspection by an independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, authorised by the ICC, he, alongside the match referee, Javagal Srinath, appeared ‘comfortable’ with the playing conditions at the venue.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second England game in this World Cup, Captain Jos Buttler didn’t look ‘okay’ with the patchy outfield, especially near the boundary line, urging his players to be careful while fielding in the deep.

"I think it's poor, in my own opinion," Buttler said.

"I think any time you're talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you're fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team.

"You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. That's obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won't use it as an excuse. We'll adapt to it. But certainly, if you feel like you're having to hold yourself back, it's not a place you want to be as a team, or as a player, or in a World Cup match,” England’s captain said.

‘Fielding becomes a risk

Given the nature of the sport, any injury at this point can hamper a side’s World Cup campaign, and Buttler is no different in fearing the worst.

Seemingly worried about players not putting in their 100% while fielding, the English captain said,

"You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run and have confidence in the field. It's not as good as it could be, or should be,” Buttler said.

"Naturally, you want to be instinctive in the field: if you see a ball, you want to dive for it. So, it's unique, to be honest, and I know it's going to be the same for both teams. But if you're having to hold yourself back, you shouldn't have to feel like that. Hopefully, fingers crossed, no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury," he added.

Meanwhile, England lost their opening match to New Zealand by nine wickets, whereas, Bangladesh stood tall against Afghanistan, winning by six wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE