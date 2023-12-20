World Cup hero Mohammed Shami to receive prestigious Arjuna Award; Satwik-Chirag to get Khel Ratna for 2023
After playing second fiddle to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the first four matches of the World Cup, Mohammed Shami dazzled onto the scene once given the opportunity. He was called into the side after Hardik Pandya’s injury and went on to make a good impression. Badminton duo, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also on the award list as they will receive the Khel Ratna award for their contribution to the sport in 2023.
Veteran pacer and India’s ODI World Cup hero Mohammed Shami will receive the Arjuna Award for 2023 after a stellar year in sports for the nation after the Sports Ministry confirmed the list on Wednesday (Dec 20). The prestigious award comes as another feather in the hat for the Indian pacer who was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 24 wickets. Badminton duo, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also on the award list as they will receive the Khel Ratna award for their contribution to the sport in 2023. Shami will join 25 other athletes as a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.
Shami to receive Arjuna Award
After playing second fiddle to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the first four matches of the World Cup, Shami dazzled onto the scene once given the opportunity. He was called into the side after Hardik Pandya’s injury and went on to make a good impression. Despite playing just seven matches, he produced the best return by any bowler. His 24 wickets also saw him become India’s top wicket-taker in the prestigious tournament.
More to Follow…