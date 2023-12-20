Veteran pacer and India’s ODI World Cup hero Mohammed Shami will receive the Arjuna Award for 2023 after a stellar year in sports for the nation after the Sports Ministry confirmed the list on Wednesday (Dec 20). The prestigious award comes as another feather in the hat for the Indian pacer who was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 24 wickets. Badminton duo, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also on the award list as they will receive the Khel Ratna award for their contribution to the sport in 2023. Shami will join 25 other athletes as a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.