World Cup: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan doubtful for India clash due to ‘slight’ quad tear: BCB official

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan could miss the important game against India in Pune owing to a tear in his left quad, which he sustained during the match against New Zealand in Chennai on Friday. Struggling to cope with the pain while batting, Shakib left for hospital for scans upon finishing his quota of ten overs in the second innings.

As per the latest report, an unnamed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official provided an update on Shakib’s fitness, saying he is unsure of his availability for the India game.

"I am not sure whether he is available for the next game or not, but there is certainly some doubt since he has sustained a slight tear," a BCB official said on Saturday, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Although the official restrained from disclosing the degree of tear (grade one or two), he sounded optimistic about seeing Shakib attaining full fitness in time for the big game against the home side in the World Cup 2023.

However, if Shakib gets the clearance, his presence would boost Bangladesh’s camp, which, in two matches so far, won one and lost one. But in case he sits out of the India tie, it would come as a blow to the team.

Meanwhile, out of the 15-man squad picked for this World Cup, there are two cricketers – Shakib and keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who were part of the famous 2007 encounter in West Indies, where Bangladesh shockingly beat India.

Having featured in all CWC matches against India since his debut, Shakib would want to make himself available and contribute to his fifth World Cup.

India on a roll, Bangladesh eye stability

While the home team, India, is doing exceedingly well in this World Cup, having won all matches so far, Bangladesh will enter this contest against the Men in Blue with just one win to their name, against Afghanistan.

Two back-to-back losses against England and New Zealand, respectively, have reduced their chances of sealing a maiden semis spot in this tournament.

Even against the Kiwis, Shakib was among the runs, hitting 40, including three fours and two sixes.

