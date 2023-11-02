World Cup 2023: Virat misses out on Sachin Tendulkar's record in his own backyard as Madushanka denies ton

Virat Kohli’s wait for the 49th ODI ton will continue as the former India skipper was unfortunate to equal the feat of Sachin Tendulkar in his own backyard. The 34-year-old was dismissed on 88 as he missed out on the ton that could have seen him go level with Sachin in the 50-over format. He and Shubman Gill (92) looked in good touch before both were scalped in succession by Dilshan Madushanka to give Sri Lanka relief.

Virat misses out on ton