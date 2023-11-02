LIVE TV
World Cup 2023: Virat misses out on Sachin Tendulkar's record in his own backyard as Madushanka denies ton

Nov 02, 2023

Story highlights

Approaching his 49th ton in the ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli was scalped on the third ball of the 32nd over before he was sent packing home. His 88-run innings saw him score 11 fours and was striking at a good rate of 94. He along with Gill stitched an 189-run stand for the second wicket with Gill departing before being caught by Pathum Nissanka.

Virat Kohli’s wait for the 49th ODI ton will continue as the former India skipper was unfortunate to equal the feat of Sachin Tendulkar in his own backyard. The 34-year-old was dismissed on 88 as he missed out on the ton that could have seen him go level with Sachin in the 50-over format. He and Shubman Gill (92) looked in good touch before both were scalped in succession by Dilshan Madushanka to give Sri Lanka relief.

Virat misses out on ton

