World Cup 2023: Under-fire Australia receive boost as Travis Head set to join team soon

The under-fire Australia Cricket Team received a boost with injured Travis Head declared fit to join the side in India for the World Cup 2023. Head, who suffered a fracture in his left hand during the away South Africa series, was out of action since but got picked in the final 15 to remain available from mid-way into the tournament. Per the latest reports, Head has resumed training in nets and will fly to India later this week.

Head had the cast removed last week and is facing throwdowns in the nets. Speaking to the media in Australia, Head said he is healing well but would still require a final clearance before joining the 14-man Australian CWC squad in India.

However, if everything goes according to the plan, Head would reach India in time for Australia’s clash against the Netherlands on October 25, although his selection would depend on his fitness and match practice.

"It's coming along well, and probably better than we hoped," Head told cricket.com.au.

"When we decided not to go with surgery, which would have meant a ten-week recovery, we were told it would be a minimum of six weeks with the splint before we could look at playing again.

"Going by that plan, the Netherlands game will be just under six weeks from impact, which is a pretty aggressive date, so everything would have to go perfectly from here to make that deadline,” the opening batter added.

Mitchell Marsh opened alongside David Warner in the first two games, with both failing to provide Australia with a good start, resulting in the team failing to win any of those games.

Travis, who, upon returning, will take up his opening slot, said he is excited about the prospect of joining the team.

"But we'll just see how it progresses over the next few days, and I'm excited by the prospect of joining the boys over there later in the week,” Head added.

Could Head be replaced at the last minute?

Contrary to all the talk about relating to Travis Head, the possibility of him getting replaced at the last minute if Australia loses to Sri Lanka in their next match is higher.

Speaking on crossing the hurdles together as a team, Head said, "There's still a few hurdles we need to clear, and everything needs to fall into place from my end and the team's point of view over there before the final decision is made.”

Meanwhile, Australia will face Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday (Oct 16).

