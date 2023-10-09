World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of Afghanistan match, confirms BCCI

In what comes as a blow to the Indian cricket team, opener Shubman Gill will miss the second World Cup game against Afghanistan after sitting out the opening encounter against Australia due to dengue.

According to a statement released by the BCCI, the star opener will stay in Chennai as the team moves to Delhi for the match against subcontinent neighbours at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023," read the statement.

Gill will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

"The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October," it added.

In the lead-up to the match against Australia, India's head coach Rahul Dravid had given a ray of hope to fans by remarking that a call would be taken on Gill's fitness. However, the batter did not even make it to the stadium on matchday.

Gill's absence was felt

Notably, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the opening match but the latter returned with disappointing returns. Chasing a full-length ball wide outside off, Kishan gifted a dolly to the second slip and departed on a golden duck on his World Cup debut.

His departure had a butterfly effect as skipper Rohit Sharma and no.4 Shreyas Iyer also succumbed to the new ball and departed without troubling the scorers.

India's mainstay Virat Kohli and middle-order batter KL Rahul were forced to steer the ship, whilst braving a few anxious moments to guide India to the victory shores.

Gill's absence is especially notable as he has been one of the few batters that has been sizzling hot form coming into the marquee tournament. The batter from Punjab is India's highest run-getter in the 50-over format this year, amassing 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35. Batting at a strike rate of 105.03, the in-form batter has managed to cross the 50-run mark in half of his innings in the World Cup year.

After Afghanistan, India face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 and the team management will be hoping that Gill gets back to full fitness by then.

