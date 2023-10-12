ugc_banner

World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: Where to watch Opening Ceremony live in your countries

Ahmedabad, IndiaUpdated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

The head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches has been dominated by India. Photograph:(Twitter)

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in the ICC ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven matches.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: Fans were upset as The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to organise any opening ceremony for the ICC World Cup 2023 ahead of the first game of the tournament between defending champions England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Oct 5. 

But now it seems the BCCI is planning to host a special ceremony before the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the same on Saturday (Oct 14). 

As per the reports, singer Arijit Singh, actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajnikanth will be there to grace the event with their presence. Singer Arijit Singh is expected to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. 

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in the ICC ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven matches. The head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches has been dominated by India.

Where will the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony take place? Venue

The opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

When is the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match? Date

India will clash with Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14. 

What time will the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match start? Time

The IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 14. 

How to watch IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match live Streaming for free in India?

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan, live streaming for free in India on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Here's how you can watch the opening ceremony of IND vs Pak World Cup 2023 match live in your country:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

(With inputs from agencies)

