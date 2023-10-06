World Cup 2023: 'One that got away', says Netherlands captain as he rues missed chance against Pakistan

Pakistan averted a major scare in their opening World Cup game against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite chasing the match for the major part, Pakistan, using their experience closed the game after taking a flurry of wickets in the middle overs.

Speaking after the match, losing captain Scott Edwards said it was a case of "probably the one that got away".

"Firstly, a little bit disappointing. Think we bowled a fielded really well. Credit to Pakistan, they batted well in the end. Felt the total was par, we felt we were in the game when we were on 120," he said.

Bas de Leede was the standout performer once again for the Netherlands as Edwards reflected on the same and said his star all-rounder just needed another partner.

"Bas de Leede is fantastic in all three departments of the game. Just needed someone to go with him. Haven’t spoken to van Beek, we’ll assess that and see where it goes. Probably one that got away, we were in a pretty good position. They just took a few wickets in the middle there," skipper added.

Pakistan get over the line

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was a relieved man as he applauded Mohammed Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) for the partnership that helped his side recover from the initial turbulence.

Batting first, Pakistan lost three quick wickets as the Dutch side seized the initiative. However, Pakistan recalibrated their plans from thereon and managed to put a decent 287-run target.

"We lost three wickets, the way Rizwan and Saud batted put pressure on the Netherlands. Saud built his innings and played well. He has improved a lot," said Babar, crediting his bowlers as well for the comeback.

"Our bowlers bowled very well, we stuck to our plans, Haris bowled quick and took wickets."

Shakeel was conferred the Player of the Match trophy for his calm innings and said his positive attitude, despite the nerves, helped him get through.

"I tried to be positive and score runs for the team. Nerves were there, we lost three wickets but I was fortunate enough to get early boundaries. We knew the pressure would go back to them if we got a start."

Pakistan came into the World Cup with a jittery form and thus a win to start off the campaign, albeit shaky, would give the team some belief going ahead.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE