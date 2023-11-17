World Cup 2023: 'KL Rahul is the best No. 5 in world cricket - Former Pak captain lauds Indian stumper

India are set to take on Australia in the CWC 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. So far, India have been on a rampage, winning ten games in the ongoing competition. They will meet the Aussies, who are on an eight-match winning streak, and, thus, it promises to be an enthralling finale.

Ahead of the final, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik heaped praise on KL Rahul -- one of India's top-performers in the ODI WC. In nine games, Rahul has held on to some impressive catches behind the stumps and scored 386 runs batting at No. 5; playing different roles as per match situations. Malik, thus, lauded Rahul and labelled him the 'best at No. 5 in world cricket'.

'He can finish the match, can improvise, can play with a good strike rate'

Malik said while speaking on A Sports' show The Pavillion, "The best at No 5 in the world cricket. Klassen (Heinrich) needs a base to get going. But if you compare, India have got the best batter at 5, who can play in any sort of situation. This is why KL bats at 5. If India lose two or three wickets early, he is someone, who can play according to the situation."

"He can finish the match, can improvise, can play with a good strike rate, and we have seen it today. He is good against spinners as well as the pacers. He picks the gaps and plays the field. Against Australia, we have seen, he was the one who finished the match," Malik added.