ODI WC final: 'He might have an outside chance to play': Ex-cricketer on THIS India player for Australia tie

India and Australia are set to lock horns with each other in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19). Ahead of the summit clash, India's 1983 World Cup-winning member Madan Lal feels R Ashwin has an 'outside chance' to feature in the playing XI. It is to be noted that Ashwin has got only one game so far in the tournament, when India faced Australia in Chennai on Oct 8.

'I do not think that India will opt to change the winning combination'

While speaking on Aajtak, Lal said, "Ravichandran Ashwin’s selection will depend on the conditions of the pitch. But I do not think that India will opt to change the winning combination in the final against Australia."

“Australia did not look comfortable at all playing Tabraiz Shamsi (in the second semi-final)) and they will not be comfortable playing Kuldeep Yadav either and I believe that you will get a great track to bat on in Ahmedabad,” the former India player further added.

Ashwin was drafted in India's final CWC squad after Axar Patel's injury. Since then, he played in only one game -- against Australia where he ended with 1 for 34. The wily off-spinner can come handy versus the Men in Yellow as they have two left-handed openers whereas the 37-year-old is more than reliable with the bat as well. However, there is very less chance of India tweaking their winning combination for the mega finale in Ahmedabad.