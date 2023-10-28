World Cup 2023: 'It hurts...,' NZ captain Tom Latham after close defeat against Australia

New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted that it hurt after his team came agonisingly close to chasing the highest target in ODI World Cup history. NZ fell short against Australia after the trans-Tasman rival posted a mammoth target of 389, batting first at a belter of a Dharamsala pitch on Saturday (Oct 28) evening.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Latham said the game had a lots of 'ebbs and flows' and that his side came back into the contest after losing the initiative early.

"It was a fantastic game with lots of ebbs and flows. Obviously, it hurts after coming this close. They put us on the back foot with that opening partnership," said Latham.

"We pulled things back with a couple of key wickets but they struck some key partnerships at the back end."

Latham, who is currently filling in for an injured Kane Williamson as the captain said the Kiwis needed to "play a perfect game", in order to stand a chance to chase the big total.

"He (Phillips) bowled well under pressure, to come and bowl 10 overs and pick up 3 wickets it was really crucial. Great to see the work he is putting in and it is paying off. The openers got us off to a fantastic start and Rachin played a fantastic knock, one of the better ones you will see chasing. It was a great effort and proud of the guys."

Winning captain Pat Cummins

Meanwhile, winning captain Pat Cummins was beaming after his side conjured up a fourth successive win after starting off the tournament dismally.

"It was a good wicket and at times we probably gave too much width and some really good partnerships there. Fielding made a big difference. We got about 5-6 day break now, so we will enjoy this moment and get stuck in at the back end (of the tournament).:

Travis Head was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible 58-ball hundred after coming back into the tournament, following a hand injury.

"Nice to be back and nice to be contributing. It was a hell of a game and I am happy to finish on the winning side. Had a couple of hits just like the WTC final. I keep pushing with the bat and keep working on the field. Had a few bruises that I can strap up over the next couple of days," said Head.

With the win, Australia have climbed to fourth in the points table and appear to be peaking at the right time. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats.

