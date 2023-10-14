World Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Kuldeep Yadav reveals why Pakistani batters faltered against him

India made a remarkable turnaround in the World Cup encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14). The architect-in-chief to engineer Pakistan's downfall was Kuldeep Yadav who first bowled alongside Ravindra Jadeja to apply the breaks before tearing the Pakistan middle-order apart.

Speaking to broadcasters after the first innings, Kuldeep said the Indian bowlers focused on varying their pace as the wicket was playing slow which handcuffed the Pakistani batters.

"The wicket was a bit slow. We were focusing on the length. They were not attacking too much so I was just focusing on my pace and my variations," said Kuldeep.

Despite being granted the opportunity to bat first by India on a wicket that was excessively flat, the Pakistani batters never really looked to cash in on it. Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan played rather conservative innings which allowed India to get back into the contest after only taking two wickets in the first 30 overs.

"I was bowling very well. Not too much width because of the field restrictions. They weren't trying too much. Rizwan didn't sweep me a lot so I wanted to make him play the bad shot. I've been watching Saud Shakeel the last couple of games and he'd been trying to sweep a lot. He thought that ball was slow but it skidded on," added Kuldeep.

"Unbelievable to play in front of this crowd. This atmosphere is crazy, playing against Pakistan and seeing close to 90,000 people here."

Apart from Kuldeep, it was Jasprit Bumrah that kept the Pakistani batters in their tracks, before landing the sucker-punches. Meanwhile, for India, it was skipper Rohit Sharma who batted the Pakistani bowlers out of the contest.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

