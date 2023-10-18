World Cup 2023: David Warner expresses frustration over umpiring, wants 'stats to come up on board'

Australia batter David Warner has expressed his frustration after he did not get a decision in his favour during one of the World Cup games. Warner said he wished to see the stats of an umpire on the scoreboard screen, akin to NRL and NFL.

Warner was adjudged LBW during Australia's last outing against Sri Lanka. On-field umpire Joel Wilson gave the decision against him and Warner opted to go upstairs, hoping for a reversal. However, the Decision Review System (DRS) returned 'umpire's call' on both pitching and the wickets hitting metrics, which led to an angry outburst from Warner.

"Players’ stats go up on the board as you walk out to bat. When they announce the umpires, I’d love to see their stats come up on the board as well. The NRL does it. I think the NFL does it," said Warner.

The Australian opener said it was about knowing beforehand which umpires gave the 50-50 decisions.

"It’s a great thing for the spectators to see as well. You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that’s where from my perspective it gets frustrating," he said.

"There’s no bias in anything. It’s just that you feel that as a player sometimes. There has to be some accountability. If you get a decision wrong, just accept it and apologise. Players aren’t going to bite your head off. Umpires aren’t going to bite your head off if you ask them the question. They’re generally pretty honest," Warner added.

DRS under scanner

Apart from on-field umpiring, DRS has also come under scanner after giving some suspicious calls. During Australia's second league encounter against South Africa, Steve Smith suffered at the hands of DRS after the on-field decision was reversed.

Smith was hit on the pads but the ball seemingly was drifting down the leg which prompted umpire Joel Wilson to give a not-out call. However, the South Africans went upstairs and DRS showed the ball was hitting the leg stump. The call shocked Smith, Wilson as well the fans who questioned the accuracy of the system.

A few days later, during the India vs Pakistan contest, Muhammad Rizwan was hit on the pads on a similar length. However, this time, the DRS showed that the ball was missing the stumps, leading to similar online chatter about the inaccuracies surrounding DRS.

(With inputs from agencies)