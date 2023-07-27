Women's World Cup: MAJOR UPSET! Nigeria stun co-hosts Australia 3-2

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice. Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of their finest wins in their ninth appearance at the global showpiece. The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to guarantee qualifying for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.

EARLIER IN THE DAY

Portugal's Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and set up the other in a 2-0 win over fellow Women's World Cup debutants Vietnam, sending the Southeast Asian side out of the tournament at Waikato Stadium on Thursday. Portugal are third in Group E with three points and will face the U.S. in their final group game in Auckland while Vietnam, yet to score or pick up a point, take on the Netherlands in Dunedin. Both matches will be played on Tuesday (August 01).

