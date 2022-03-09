Women's World Cup: Bowlers shine as West Indies beat England by 7 runs in a thriller

A fighting bowling performance helped West Indies stun England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the University Oval on Wednesday.

Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion.

Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win.

ALSO READ: Cricket is changing: New code covers 'Mankad', use of saliva, dogs invading pitch

Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game.

However, England kept on losing wickets and they were reduced to 156/8.

Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs.

Earlier, S Campbelle played a knock of 66 runs as West Indies posted 225/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

ALSO READ: Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj slips to fourth, Meg Lanning rises to second spot

Hayley Matthews (45) and Chedean Nation (49) also chipped in with valuable knocks as West Indies posted a total of more than the 220-run mark.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone returned with three wickets.

Brief Scores: West Indies 225/6 (S Campbelle 66; Chedean Nation 49; Sophie Ecclestone 3-20); England 218 all out (Tammy Beaumont 46, Sophia Dunkley 38; Shamilia Connell 3-38).