Women’s T20 world cup live streaming: Watch women’s world cup 2023 for free on mobile, laptop & TV in India 

Women’s T20 world cup live streaming: The wait is finally over for the Women’s World Cup 2023. The tournament starts on February 10, and 10 teams will be clashing in the competition for the coveted trophy. Fans in India are excited and thrilled as team India looks in great shape. The women in blue are hoping to clinch the world cup title for the first time. Ten teams in total, split into two groups, are competing in this world cup. Among Team India's pacers and spinners are Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, and Radha Yadav. The top batswomen are Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma.

In the seven tournament editions played to date, Australia has won the Women's T20 World Cup five times. The West Indies (2016) and England (2009) were the other two champions. India's supporters want their country to join this elite club this year.

How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup live in India for free

Women's World Cup live stream: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Additionally, the Star Sports network in India will broadcast live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Fans can also access the live stream of the World Cup matches for free on their mobile phones, laptops and TVs.

You can watch Women's T20 World Cup live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch Women's T20 World Cup for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of Women's T20 World Cup. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Women’s T20 World Cup full schedule, venue, date and time

The Women’s T20 world cup begins on February 10, and the grand finale will be played on 26 Feb. Here are the full schedule, fixture, date, time and venue details of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Date Match Teams Venue TIME (IST) 10-Feb Match No. 1 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 11-Feb Match No. 2 West Indies vs England Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 11-Feb Match No 3 Australia vs New Zealand Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 12-Feb Match No. 4 India vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 12-Feb Match No. 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 13-Feb Match No. 6 Ireland vs England Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 13-Feb Match No. 7 South Africa vs New Zealand Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 14-Feb Match No. 8 Australia vs Bangladesh St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 15-Feb Match No. 9 West Indies vs India Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 15-Feb Match No. 10 Pakistan vs Ireland Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 16-Feb Match No. 11 Sri Lanka vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha 6:30 PM 17-Feb Match No. 12 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 17-Feb Match No. 13 West Indies vs Ireland Newlands, Cape Town 10:30 PM 18-Feb Match No. 14 India vs England� St George's Park, Gqeberha 6:30 PM 18-Feb Match No. 15 South Africa vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 19-Feb Match No. 16 Pakistan vs West Indies Boland Park, Paarl 6:30 PM 19-Feb Match No. 17 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Boland Park, Paarl 10:30 PM 20-Feb Match No. 18 Ireland vs India St George's Park, Gqeberha 10:30 PM 21-Feb Match No. 19 England vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 21-Feb Match No. 20 South Africa vs Bangladesh Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 23-Feb SEMI-FINAL 1 Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 24-Feb SEMI-FINAL 2 Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM 26-Feb FINAL Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 Newlands, Cape Town 6:30 PM

When will Women’s T20 World Cup start?- Date

Women’s T20 World Cup will start on Friday, February 10.

Where is Women’s T20 World Cup being played?

Women’s T20 World Cup is being held in South Africa.

What time Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played at 6:30 PM or 10:30 PM IST.

Where will Women’s T20 World Cup be live streamed?