Women's T20 WC: Virat Kohli's MCG knock against Pakistan inspired us, says match-winner Jemimah Rodrigues

An Indian batter coming in at number three and delivering against Pakistan in an ICC tournament is not a new sight for the Indian fans. Be it the former men’s team captain Virat Kohli or Sunday’s hero Jemimah Rodrigues – both have stamped their authorities on their arch-rival with some style. It was during India’s clash against Pakistan at the MCG in October last year when Virat produced a magnificent knock of 82* that saw India cross the line with one ball to spare. Inspired by that, Jemimah played with almost same intent and helped her team draw first blood during the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

During the chase, the Indian women's team was in a comfortable position when the young Rodrigues entered the scene. Wearing the aggressive gear, Jemimah was right on top of the bowlers from the ball one. She calculated the chase very well and hit the fifth gear when the right time had come. Accompanied by the recently-crowned U-19 T20 World Cup winner Richa Gosh, the pair stitched a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket and saw their team home in the 19th over itself.

Speaking during the presser after her heroic knock, Rodrigues recalled watching Kohli’s masterful innings against Pakistan, and how it inspired her to win the big game on her own.

"India v Pakistan matches are always a little bit more special -- we spoke about it in the team meeting," Jemimah said after India vs Pakistan match in Cape Town.

"Growing up we always watched these matches. I remember watching the match at the MCG where Virat Kohli played such an extraordinary knock. We did speak about it but we also just wanted to go out there and put our first win on the board. We just wanted to go out, play the same cricket and with the same intensity as usual," the right-hander added.

Kohli stuns Pakistan at the ‘G’ again

Chasing 160 at the iconic MCG, India was reeling at 31 for four inside seven overs at one stage. With Kohli at one end, India fans were hopeful of watching their side walk away with the win – and well, that only happened. After an exciting middle-over passage, it all fell down to be needing 28 off nine balls.

Kohli then smashed two of the best sixes to Pakistan’s ace seamer Haris Rauf and pulled the game in India’s favour. Despite some drama in the last over, he helped India chase down the target with four wickets in hand.