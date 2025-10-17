/WION Exclusive | 'I don’t want to see the end of Test cricket': Sir Clive Lloyd backs new 'fourth format' of cricket — Test Twenty

In the late 1970s, few figures loomed larger over world cricket than Sir Clive Lloyd. The towering West Indian captain not only marshalled his team to an era of unprecedented dominance but also etched his name in history as the first man to lift the 1975 ODI World Cup at the iconic Lord’s. His batting was imperious, his leadership commanding, and his association with Test cricket became synonymous with excellence, resilience, and the uncompromising spirit of the game’s longest format.

Nearly five decades later, Lloyd remains a fierce guardian of Test cricket’s legacy — and on Thursday (October 16), he once again underscored his conviction as he threw his weight behind Test Twenty, cricket’s newly unveiled fourth format designed to reimagine the future of the sport. The former West Indies captain was responding exclusively to a question from WION during the global launch event of Test Twenty. The question touched upon his lifelong bond with Test cricket and how he views its evolution in the age of T20 leagues and franchise ecosystems.

“I’m a Test cricket person — there’s no doubt about that,” Lloyd began firmly. “I feel we’ve neglected Test cricket over the years and we need to get that back into the system. It examines every part of your cricketing skills. I don’t want to see the end of Test cricket. It would be a tragedy.”

His words, delivered with characteristic gravitas, struck a chord in a room filled with legends, administrators. Lloyd went on to raise questions that reflect the anxieties of many cricketing countries— especially smaller ones struggling to keep the longest format financially sustainable. “Do we have the ICC backing? Do we have the countries backing this? Because it will be a help to them. I know we are struggling in the West Indies monetarily — 14 islands, just 5 million people. If we don’t have the finance to look after our cricket, we’ll be in the doldrums for quite a while. So I want to see Test cricket back. That is why I want to back this system,” he said.

What is Test Twenty?

The virtual conference where Lloyd spoke also marked a pivotal moment in cricket’s ongoing evolution. Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network, officially unveiled Test Twenty, describing it as a youth-first global movement that blends cricket’s timeless artistry with modern rhythms. Unlike existing formats, Test Twenty is being envisioned as a unifying stage for young players across the world, bringing together the examination of skills of Test cricket with the pace and accessibility of T20, while introducing innovative match structures that keep the contest competitive and viewer-friendly.

Standing beside Bahirvani are some of the game’s biggest names: AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh, who together form the Test Twenty advisory board. Their mandate is clear — to ensure the format evolves while staying rooted in cricket’s original spirit. Adding operational heft to this vision is Michael Fordham, former CEO of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise, who joins as Chief Operating Officer to build, operate, and commercialise the platform globally.

Why Lloyd’s words matter?

Lloyd’s passionate plea for safeguarding Test cricket isn’t just nostalgia from a bygone era — it’s a warning and a challenge. Over the last two decades, the global cricket calendar has been increasingly dominated by shorter formats, particularly T20 leagues. While financially lucrative, they have often left Test cricket squeezed for space, attention, and resources. For regions like the Caribbean, which once produced the most feared Test sides in history, the challenges are particularly acute. Limited financial resources, a fragmented geography, and competition from global T20 leagues have made sustaining a robust Test ecosystem increasingly difficult.

Lloyd’s backing of Test Twenty suggests he sees in the format a possible bridge between tradition and modernity — a way to keep the ethos of Test cricket alive while appealing to new generations of players and fans. “It examines every part of your cricketing skills,” Lloyd said. “And if you haven’t played at the highest level, it’s very difficult to assess you as a top cricketer. That’s why this format can help — by giving young players that platform.”

A new chapter for cricket’s oldest format