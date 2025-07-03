/Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic clarifies stance on new 'pumping celebration'

Novak Djokovic insists his post-match victory celebration at Wimbledon is not a show of support for political protests in Serbia. Djokovic has taken to marking his wins at the All England Club with an unusual dance routine on the court. The 38-year-old Serb blew kisses to the crowd before turning to the players' box to perform the 'pump' moves after beating British wildcard Dan Evans in straight sets in the second round on Thursday. Djokovic pumped his hands towards the ground, before repeating the action to the sides and above his head.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's pumping gesture, which he also used after his first-round victory over Alexandre Muller, has been controversial in Serbia.

The word pump is synonymous with a student protest sparked by the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, which claimed 16 lives.

Students have put together blockades at their schools, accusing the government of corruption.

The "pump it" phrase is used by students as a reminder to keep putting pressure on the government.

Djokovic has previously praised protesting students in Serbia, wearing a hoodie that read "students are champions" and dedicating a victory at the Australian Open to a student who was injured during a protest.

But the seven-time Wimbledon winner is adamant his celebration at the grass-court Grand Slam is simply a bonding moment with his young children.

"As I mentioned to the Serbian journalists, it's something between me and my children. We have a song, it's called 'Pump It Up'," he told reporters when asked if it was a political gesture.

"I don't know how many of you guys know that. It's quite an old song. Good rhythm.

"So yeah, we're pumping. We love pumping. We pump after every win. I don't know the name of the artist."

Bursting into song, Djokovic added: "Don't you know, pump it up, you got to pump it up". Disco song!"