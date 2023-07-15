Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final Live Streaming: Vondrousova vs Jabeur TV Schedule, Time, Date, venue Price Money

Wimbledon Women's Final 2023 Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur: Finally it is the big day! Making history, Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player in 60 years to advance to the Wimbledon Women's final. This achievement has not been seen since Billie Jean King (formerly Moffitt) reached her first Grand Slam singles final in the year 1963.

On the other side, Vondrousova's opponent, the sixth seed Ons Jabeur, hailing from Tunisia, reached the Wimbledon final last year, becoming the first African woman to achieve this feat in the Open era.

Additionally, Jabeur made it to the US Open women's final just two months later in 2022. Although she lost both major finals last year and is now all set to come back stronger, aiming to claim her first Grand Slam trophy.

Both players are all set to compete against each other and claim their grand trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final:

Day& Date: 15 July 2023, Saturday

Venue: All England Club (London, UK)

Time: 6: 30 pm IST | 9 am ET Where to watch Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon Final 2023 online? Anyone interested can watch Wimbledon Women's final on these channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

United States: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus & ABC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

If you're looking to stream the finals for free, then you can do it by downloading VPN. 2023 Wimbledon Women's seeds 1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Carolina Garcia

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Coco Gauff

Maria Sakkari

WATCH WION LIVE HERE