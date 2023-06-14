Wimbledon 2023: All England Club announces record hike in prize money, rises to $56.52 million in total

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record $56.52 million for the Championships this year, a 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday. Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received $2.98 million and $1.49 million pounds, respectively.

The prize money for winners fell to $2.6 million in 2021 before it was increased to $2.54 million last year. The qualifying competition prize fund has also received a 14.5% increase on last year while any player losing a first-round match is assured of at least $69,000 -- an increase of 10% on 2022.

"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at the Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events," said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.

"Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst... providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

The Wimbledon Championships will take place from July 3-16 with top names in running in both men’s and women’s department. As things stand Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the favourites to win the Championships this year. Both recently won the French Open and have momentum on their side going into the third Grand Slam of the year.

For Djokovic, it could be another record-breaking Slam as he searches for his 24th title. He currently has 23 Grand Slam titles, most by any men’s singles player while another win will see him go level with great Margaret Court for most Singles titles in a Slam.

