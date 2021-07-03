Wimbledon 2021: 'Failure was never an option’: Novak Djokovic on his unwillingness to give up

Novak Djokovic walked into the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win against Denis Kudla. Regardless of the vocal spectators at the No. 1 Court loaning the greater part of their help to the youngster, the Serb figured out how to remain made and seal a somewhat clear triumph.

Novak Djokovic, who got the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year, has now won 17 back-to-back matches at Grand Slams. The World No. 1 is competing for his 6th Wimbledon crown in London this month, which would move him to level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's unsurpassed record of 20 Major titles.

He showed his individual drive to win all through, even on match moment that safeguarding brilliantly to compel an error from his challenger.

“I think it’s a trademark of every professional athlete, at least it should be! That’s a given obviously. You know, giving up is never a question. You always try to give your best, your maximum out there, particularly when you’re playing in one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world. I mean, at least for me it is the biggest because I always dreamt of winning Wimbledon when I was a kid.”

Novak Djokovic presently has 75 vocation wins added to his repertoire at Wimbledon as he strives for his 6th title at SW19. He's additionally won 17 of the 28 matches important to get the Calendar Year Grand Slam, as the Serb means to be the first man to accomplish the accomplishment since Rod Laver back in 1969.

“The way I’ve grown up, in difficult times for my country in the 90s. Failure was never an option. For me or anybody from my family. We just had to find a way to survive. During those times it was difficult and I think that has strengthened my character I would say. I spent a lot of time in the mountains with the wolves, this is my wolf energy. I'm not kidding, actually!'

The reigning Wimbledon champion will next face Chilean Cristian Garin for a spot in the quarter-finals.