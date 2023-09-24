'Willing to play for free but why promote sponsored logos...' - Pakistan players fume over contract row

The Pakistan Cricket is undergoing a rough time off the pitch. While the players have produced some stunning performances recently to put their country on top in white-ball cricket, issues outside the field have kept everyone discontent with PCB’s functionalities. The latest reports from Pakistan suggest the players are mulling over boycotting wearing jerseys with sponsored logos during the World Cup 2023 in their revert to ongoing tensions with the PCB over new contract signings.

Per a report in Cricket Pakistan, the Men in Green have not received any payments in terms of monthly retainers or match fees from the PCB for the past four months, upsetting the players, who until now were protesting silently against it.

Though the players refrained from taking any action that could lead to added tension in the lead-up to the World Cup 2023, they have now come forward to contemplate the possibility of boycotting wearing jerseys with sponsor logos during the marquee event.

A Pakistani cricketer on the condition of staying anonymous, said they are even willing to play for free for the country but not ready to endorse sponsor logos on their jerseys affiliated with the board, on the account that their salaries are not paid on time.

Reputation at stake

The player also admitted the Pakistan Cricket Team may deny participating in ICC-related media events during the World Cup, putting the board’s and team’s reputation at stake.

"We are willing to represent Pakistan for free, but our question is why we should promote sponsors' logos that are affiliated with the board. Similarly, we may decline to participate in promotional activities and other events. During the World Cup, we won't engage in ICC's commercial promotions and activities either,” an unnamed Pakistan cricketer told Pakistan Cricket.

The sources close to the information revealed top players (across all formats) would receive an impressive monthly retainer fee of PKR 4.5 million; however, after taxes and deductions, they would only receive around PKR 2.2 to 2.3 million, something the players are negotiating over.

While the players are now said to be demanding a share of the revenue the PCB received from the ICC and sponsors, the Pakistan Cricket Board feel the contracts offered to the players are fair and that players’ agents are trying to influence their stance as things stand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to fly to India for the World Cup 2023 in a couple of days, playing their first of the two warm-up games against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

Pakistan will open their account against the Netherlands on Friday, October 6, while the marquee clash against India will take place in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

