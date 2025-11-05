/WI vs NZ, 1st T20I: West Indies beat New Zealand by seven runs, lead series 1-0

A brilliant bowling performance secured the West Indies an unlikely seven-run victory in the first T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday, despite a stunning solo effort from Mitchell Santner. The West Indies, who landed in New Zealand only two days ago, struggled on the Eden Park drop-in wicket that offered some seam and turn to the home bowlers, making 164-6 from their 20 overs. The visitors then delivered a precise bowling performance to restrict the Black Caps, who needed a brilliant 28-ball 55 from captain Santner to keep the game interesting.

Santner won the toss and elected to field at an initially sun-filled Eden Park. The Black Caps struck twice in the powerplay, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze falling to Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson respectively to leave West Indies 32-2 after six overs.

Captain Shai Hope looked to anchor the innings for the visitors, cautiously approaching his opening overs before ramping up the risk as he attacked the straight boundaries. The West Indies were 66-3 halfway through their innings, but then plundered 34 runs in the next three overs as Hope brought up a 38-ball 50.

He fell from the very next ball, a Zak Foulkes delivery staying low and wiping out the leg stump as Hope tried to hoist it over the leg side. Rovman Powell provided much-needed power for the West Indies, clubbing two sixes as he brought up a 23-ball 33, but his side meandered towards what appeared an under-par score.

But then it was all West Indies.

Tim Robinson opened the batting for New Zealand alongside Devon Conway, who returned to the XI after Tim Seifert broke a finger while batting in domestic cricket on Sunday.

Seamer Matthew Forde was superb for West Indies, taking 1-9 from three powerplay overs. New Zealand struggled to find the boundary and a double strike by Jayden Seales in the 13th over flipped the game in the visitors' favour, removing Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell in the space of three balls.

Seales finished with 3-32 from his four overs.

A late flurry from Santner gave New Zealand faint hope but, needing 20 from the final over, he fell just short. The two sides play again at Eden Park on Thursdayin the second game of the five-match series.