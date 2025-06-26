Shamar Joseph replies to Ian Healy’s ‘You’re no Ambrose’ remark with four-for on day one against AUS

West Indies' newest pace sensation, Shamar Joseph, loves playing against Australia. After breaking the internet with his match-winning seven-wicket haul (7/68) against the mighty Aussies at the Gabba in Brisbane early last year, Joseph returned to haunt them on day one of the ongoing first Test in Barbados. The right-arm quick picked four wickets in the first innings, breaking Australia's momentum upfront; that, however, was also an apt reply to former Aussie keeper-batter Ian Healy, who poked Joseph ahead of the series opener for warning Sam Konstas, saying, “You are not Curtly Ambrose champ.”

Healy retired from the game a long time ago but continues to make headlines; this time, however, for other reasons. After Joseph warned Konstas, “Just look out, that’s all,” Healy reacted to it on the SENQ Breakfast podcast, saying,



“He’s (Joseph) picked on the 19-year-old again. He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. He had this toe that had blown up and didn’t think he could play, he got out of his injury bed after someone said just come down and try it, and then he realised, ‘Oh, you can play with pain. Shamar has come out today and said (to Konstas)’ Just look out and watch what is coming’.



“OK Shamar, well, you’ve delivered crap all year. So, he better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose champ,” Healy said in a pointed reference.

Joseph was on the song from the ball one in Barbados. Sharing the new cherry with Jayden Seales, who picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, his first against Australia in Tests, Joseph removed Konstas, trapped in the front on three, before removing Aussie new number three Cameron Green cheaply. Joseph was again among the wickets following a decent stand between Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, removing the Aussie opener on 47.

His best delivery of the day came later in the innings, when he dismissed all-rounder Beau Webster clean bowled on 11. The lanky batter played the wrong line as the ball zipped off the pitch and kept straight, knocking the off stump.

Watch Video -

Although Joseph returned with four wickets on day one, which saw 14 wickets falling across both innings, he could have completed his five-for had the ball that edged Travis Head’s bat not kissed the ground on the way to the keeper’s gloves. Meanwhile, Seales was the one who returned with five wickets instead, completing five for 60 in 15.5 overs.

