Why PCB sacked Rizwan as ODI skipper? Ex-Pak cricketer claims reason is religious

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Mohammad Rizwan as the ODI captain unceremoniously after less than two years on the job. Rizwan, who now has been replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi, was appointed the ODI captain by replacing Babar Azam. The move had come after Babar was stripped of captaincy following Pakistan's failure to make it to the ODI WC's semi-finals. Afridi, who is now the new captain, was named T20I captain back then but was removed after one series. The reason for Rizwan's removal, as per a former Pakistan cricketer, is not performance related but a religious one.

Rashid Latif cites religious practice brought in by Rizwan as reason for loss of captaincy

Rizwan had been very vocal in his support of Palestine in the war Hamas-Israel war during his stint as the captain. He even dedicated their one of the wins in ODI WC against Sri Lanka to 'brother and sisters in Gaza.' According to Latif, "This mindset has come that a non-Islamic captain should come in an Islamic country."

"Mike Hesson is the one behind this decision, right? He isn't someone who likes this culture in the dressing room. Why aren't they understanding?" Latif added.

Another reasons, as per a Times of India report, is Rizwan's refusal to promote betting apps which has not gone down well with the PCB.

Rizwan's record as captain