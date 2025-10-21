Why PCB sacked Rizwan as ODI skipper? Ex-Pak cricketer claims reason is religious

The reason for Rizwan's removal, as per a former Pakistan cricketer, is not performance related but a religious one. Rizwan captained Pakistan in 20 matches and won nine of them while enduring a loss in 11 matches. As a captain, Rizwan scored 625 runs in 20 matches at an average of 41.66.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Mohammad Rizwan as the ODI captain unceremoniously after less than two years on the job. Rizwan, who now has been replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi, was appointed the ODI captain by replacing Babar Azam. The move had come after Babar was stripped of captaincy following Pakistan's failure to make it to the ODI WC's semi-finals. Afridi, who is now the new captain, was named T20I captain back then but was removed after one series. The reason for Rizwan's removal, as per a former Pakistan cricketer, is not performance related but a religious one.
Rizwan had been very vocal in his support of Palestine in the war Hamas-Israel war during his stint as the captain. He even dedicated their one of the wins in ODI WC against Sri Lanka to 'brother and sisters in Gaza.' According to Latif, "This mindset has come that a non-Islamic captain should come in an Islamic country."
"Mike Hesson is the one behind this decision, right? He isn't someone who likes this culture in the dressing room. Why aren't they understanding?" Latif added.
Another reasons, as per a Times of India report, is Rizwan's refusal to promote betting apps which has not gone down well with the PCB.
Rizwan captained Pakistan in 20 matches and won nine of them while enduring a loss in 11 matches. As a captain, Rizwan scored 625 runs in 20 matches at an average of 41.66 with one hundred, three fifties and a best of 122 not out. His stint brought some sort of stability in the ODI set up amid PCB's constant chopping and changing of the captains. Currently, Pakistan have three different skippers in all three formats: Shan Masood in Tests, Shaheen Afridi in ODIs, and Salman Agha in T20Is.